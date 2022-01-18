Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $65.32 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648,674 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Summit Materials worth $65,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Summit Materials stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.