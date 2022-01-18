Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $66.86 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

