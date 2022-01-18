Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $68.46 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,725 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $68,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

