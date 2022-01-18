Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $71.41 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $71,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $438.18 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

