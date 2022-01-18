Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $74.48 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 3.85% of PJT Partners worth $74,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

