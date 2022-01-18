Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $89.83 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Aptiv worth $89,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

