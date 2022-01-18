Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $95.51 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $95,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

