Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,875 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Pegasystems worth $74,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 30.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -343.21 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

