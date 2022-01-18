Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,591 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Viper Energy Partners worth $53,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

