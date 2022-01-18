Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Planet Fitness worth $83,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 83.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after buying an additional 184,080 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,624,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

