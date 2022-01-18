Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,220 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Anaplan worth $97,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $131,840,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

