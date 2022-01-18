Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Moody’s worth $99,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Ossiam lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.43 and its 200 day moving average is $380.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

