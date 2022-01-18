Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,766 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Asana worth $52,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,003,733 shares of company stock worth $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

