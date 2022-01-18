Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Molina Healthcare worth $62,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $286.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.24. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

