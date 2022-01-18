Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Enphase Energy worth $71,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Enphase Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

