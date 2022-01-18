Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,256 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,256 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.82% of CONMED worth $69,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,444,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,968,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.