Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,178 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,178 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of AtriCure worth $56,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

