Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,084 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ball worth $78,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ball by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 454,339 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

