Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 566,131 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,480,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Xilinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 120.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,407 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 51.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 310,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.79. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

