Earnbase Market Cap Reaches $102,403.74 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Earnbase has a total market cap of $102,403.74 and $17,372.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

