Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,542. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
