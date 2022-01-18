Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,542. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.