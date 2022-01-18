Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 7,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,240. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.