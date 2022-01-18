eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $72.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.00329792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003509 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

