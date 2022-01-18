Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ WAVE opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a current ratio of 17.44.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

