Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 4,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. Edenred has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.