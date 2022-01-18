Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.99

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.99 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 24.24 ($0.33). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 24.24 ($0.33), with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.