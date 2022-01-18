Edgeless 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $865.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $865.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

