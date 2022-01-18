Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 9.3%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares were down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 4,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,113,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $255,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 884,800 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.