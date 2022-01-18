Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 37.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

