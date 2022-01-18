Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 16,830 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of NetApp worth $61,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NTAP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,660. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

