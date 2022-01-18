Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 32,603 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 106,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.39.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

