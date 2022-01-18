Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 367,889 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 2.98% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $34,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

