Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,811 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,700,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

