Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,694,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $393.74. 12,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.