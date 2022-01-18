Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $14.86 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,610. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

