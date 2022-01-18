Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $34.71 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 326,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 45,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $248.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

