Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 18,376 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $5.53 on Tuesday, hitting $135.13. 384,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,021,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $700.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

