Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $334,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.18. 47,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,110. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

