Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Linde stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.73. 30,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

