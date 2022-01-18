Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 12,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Hess worth $29,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 180.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. 25,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,470. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

