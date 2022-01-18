Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 25,999 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. 592,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,120,031. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.