Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,362 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.07. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

