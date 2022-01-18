Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,988 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 204,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.