Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $57,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $12.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average of $321.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.94.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

