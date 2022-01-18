Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lessened by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.25. 18,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.