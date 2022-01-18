Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00203813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00426681 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00073348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

