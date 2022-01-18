eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Down to $25.22

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.01. eHealth shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 2,366 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The stock has a market cap of $611.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

