Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $4.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 233,113 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 312,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
