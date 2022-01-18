Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.89

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $4.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 233,113 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 312,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

