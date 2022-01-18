EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.14

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.14 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 73.60 ($1.00). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($1.03), with a volume of 252,256 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.66 million and a PE ratio of 21.66.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.11), for a total value of £202,500 ($276,299.63).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

