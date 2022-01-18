Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $181.00

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.00 and last traded at $180.52, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.